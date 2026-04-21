 Economic Offences Wing Case Against Bank Officials For Ripping Off ₹23 Lakh In Morena
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Economic Offences Wing Case Against Bank Officials For Ripping Off ₹23 Lakh In Morena

The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against several bank officials of a nationalised bank in Morena for allegedly cheating the bank of ₹23 lakh. The accused are said to have opened fake accounts and prematurely closed fixed deposits between 2013 and 2016 using forged documents and withdrawal vouchers. A complaint was filed by the deputy zonal manager, and an investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
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Economic Offences Wing Case Against Bank Officials For Ripping Off ₹23 Lakh In Morena | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank officials of a nationalised bank in Morena ripped off Rs 23 lakh of the bank by opening four fake bank accounts and four original bank accounts, said officials on Tuesday.

The deputy zonal manager of the bank filed a complaint to Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Gwalior, stating that from 2013 to 2016, the then staff member in the bank had formed a nexus and cheated the bank and the depositors.

The bank employees Mahendra Singh Bijoria, Gorishankar Ram, Ruchi Tiwari, Indranath Biswas, Vikash Sharma, Vikas Trivedi, Vijay Kumar Mehta and Saurabh Mishra cheated the bank.

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These bank employees misused and manipulated the accounts of eight people. They opened four fake accounts by using the documents of the account holders. They also withdrew the amount of the fixed deposits of the eight depositors before maturity and closed the accounts. These staff withdrew the money by using fake and fabricated withdrawal vouchers. The police have registered a case against the suspects.

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