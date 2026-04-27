No More Ticket Queues! Automatic Fare System At Bhopal & Indore Metro Stations; Check More Details

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system has started at metro stations in Bhopal and Indore from Monday.

With this system, passengers no longer need to stand in long queues for tickets. They can now enter and exit metro stations using electronic methods.

The system has been introduced by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited. On the first day, many passengers used the metro and tried the new ticket system.

The AFC system is a modern, cashless way of ticketing. It allows passengers to travel without manual ticket checking. There are different options available for tickets. Passengers can use smart cards, which can be recharged with money. They can also use QR code tickets, either printed or on their mobile phones.

AFC gates installed

Special gates, called AFC gates, are installed at stations. These gates open only after scanning a smart card or QR code. Ticket vending machines (TVMs) are also available to buy or recharge tickets easily.

Passengers will also get discounts with the new system. A 5 percent discount is being given on round-trip tickets, which will help people who travel both ways on the same day. Group travel also has benefits, with a 10 percent discount for groups of 8 to 40 people.

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How to book tickets?

The official mobile app, “MP Metro,” allows passengers to book QR tickets and recharge their wallets. Extra discounts are offered on wallet recharges.

For example, 8 percent discount is given on recharges between ₹200 and ₹499, 10 percent on ₹500 to ₹999, 12 percent on ₹1000 to ₹1499, and 15 percent on ₹1500 to ₹2000.

Passengers can buy paper QR tickets from counters using cash or UPI, while mobile QR tickets can be purchased through the app.

The wallet balance in the app can be used only for buying metro tickets and is non-refundable.