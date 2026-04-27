Air India Flight Carrying 175 Passengers From Mumbai Faces Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal

Representational Image | X @ANI

A Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to Bhopal made an emergency landing on Sunday after reporting a technical snag mid flight. The aircraft, carrying 175 passengers, landed safely at Bhopal airport at 3.20 pm, according to airport officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The flight, identified as AI 633, alerted Air Traffic Control about the issue while en route. Following this, emergency procedures were promptly initiated to ensure the safety of all on board.

Safety protocols activated swiftly

Officials confirmed that all prescribed safety protocols were activated immediately after the snag was reported. Seamless coordination was established between Air Traffic Control, airline ground staff, the Central Industrial Security Force, and the airport’s fire and rescue team.

The quick response ensured that the aircraft landed without incident. No injuries or untoward events were reported, bringing relief to passengers and crew members.

Return flight cancelled

While the incoming flight landed safely, the return journey from Bhopal to Mumbai was cancelled. Around 178 passengers who were scheduled to travel on the return leg were affected by the disruption.

Airport authorities and airline officials are expected to make alternative arrangements for the stranded passengers. Further details regarding the nature of the technical issue are awaited.