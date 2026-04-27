Angels Of Indore: Young Volunteers Redefine Humanity Through Last Rites And Social Service |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At an age when most are still discovering their path, Pradeep Yadav chose a road few dare to walk. At just 19, moved by social media videos showing unclaimed bodies, he made a quiet but powerful decision to ensure no one leaves this world without dignity.

That thought gave birth to the Chirag Foundation. What began as a small effort with college friends has now grown into an eight-member team of committed youngsters, all aged between 24 and 25. The team includes Yadav, Vishaka Bodhe, Kamyavi Soni, Rohit Verma, Lakshya Vayal, Abhay Rai, Raj Yadav and Kirti Yadav.

Their work is as intense as it is humane. The team performs last rites for unidentified or abandoned bodies found on roadsides or in hospitals, stepping in where families are absent. They work closely with MY Hospital and also run a free ambulance service.

Their compassion extends beyond the deceased. From celebrating festivals with children in ashrams to rescuing destitute individuals from the streets, the team also distributes food to the hungry and blankets during harsh winters.

Supported largely by their families and occasional donations through social media, the foundation continues to grow in impact. In a world often overshadowed by indifference, the foundation stands as a reminder that humanity still breathes quietly and selflessly.