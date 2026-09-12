Special Train To Run Between Delhi & MP's Ashoknagar, Check Dates & Timings

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate passengers and accommodate the additional rush of travellers and devotees attending the 108th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri 108 Guru Maharaj Ji at Anandpur Trust, the railway administration has decided to run a special train between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Ashoknagar. The train will make one trip in each direction. The celebrations will be held on September 20.

Train No. 04004: Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ashoknagar Special

Train No. 04004 Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ashoknagar Special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla station at 12:15 hrs on September 17, 2026 (Thursday).

En route, the train will arrive at and depart from Faridabad at 13:40/13:42 hrs, Kosi Kalan at 14:55/14:57 hrs, Mathura Junction at 16:35/16:40 hrs, Gangapur City Junction at 18:35/18:40 hrs, Sogaria at 21:20/21:30 hrs, and Guna at 01:35/01:45 hrs.

The train will finally reach Ashoknagar station at 03:00 hrs on September 18.

Read Also Two Special Trains To Run For Passenger Convenience During Durga Puja, Diwali And Chhath Festivals

Train No. 04003: Ashoknagar–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special

Train No. 04003 Ashoknagar–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special will depart from Ashoknagar station at 17:00 hrs on September 21, 2026 (Monday).

The train will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla station at 08:45 hrs on September 22. En route, it will arrive at and depart from Guna at 18:10/18:20 hrs, Sogaria at 21:40/21:50 hrs, Gangapur City Junction at 00:15/00:20 hrs, Mathura Junction at 04:20/04:25 hrs, Kosi Kalan at 04:58/05:00 hrs, and Faridabad at 07:10/07:15 hrs.

Special Train to Have 24 Coaches

A total of 24 coaches will be attached to the special train, comprising one Third AC coach, two Sleeper Class coaches, 19 General Class coaches and two SLR coaches.