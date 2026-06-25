Special Train Between Kanpur & Madurai To Run Via Bhopal From July 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping passenger convenience and travel demand in mind, the railway administration has decided to operate a special train (Train Nos. 01925/01926) between Kanpur Central and Madurai.

This special service will provide direct rail connectivity between the historic and religious city of Kanpur in North India and the famous temple city of Madurai in South India.

Passengers travelling from Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi stations under the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway will also benefit from this special train service.

Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central-Madurai Special Train

The train will depart from Kanpur Central at 08:10 AM every Wednesday and will operate a total of five trips from July 1, 2026, to July 29, 2026.

During its journey, the train will halt at Bina (15:40 hrs), Bhopal (17:20 hrs), and Itarsi (19:25 hrs) before proceeding towards Madurai.

Train No. 01926 Madurai-Kanpur Central Special Train

The train will depart from Madurai every Saturday and will operate a total of five trips from July 4, 2026, to August 1, 2026.

On its return journey, the train will halt at Itarsi (15:05 hrs), Bhopal (17:05 hrs), Bina (20:25 hrs), and Lalitpur (21:13 hrs) before reaching Kanpur Central.

Stoppages

Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Dindigul.

Train Composition

The special train will consist of 22 coaches, including:

SLRD – 1

SLR – 1

General Class – 4

Sleeper Class – 8

AC 3-Tier (3AC) – 7

AC 2-Tier (2AC) – 1