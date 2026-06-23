Woman Goes Into Labour; Railways Provides Medical Assistance, Ensures Safe Delivery At MP's Bina Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An excellent example of the sensitivity and promptness of railway staff has emerged under “Operation Matrushakti,” an initiative launched by Indian Railways for passenger safety and assistance. On June 19, 2026, a pregnant passenger travelling on Train No. 01027 Dadar–Gorakhpur Special Express went into labour, and railway officials and staff provided immediate assistance, ensuring a safe delivery.

When the condition of the woman passenger became critical during the journey, the Railway Medical Team and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Bina Railway Station were immediately informed. Railway Medical Officer Dr. Radhika and railway staff acted swiftly, providing necessary medical assistance on Platform No. 5 and playing a crucial role in ensuring a safe delivery.

After the delivery, the woman and her newborn were transported by ambulance to the Government Hospital in Bina for better medical care, where both were reported to be stable and safe.

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Bhopal Division, Pankaj Tyagi, praised the Railway Protection Force and concerned staff for this humane and commendable act. He stated that passenger safety, service, and assistance remain the top priority of Indian Railways. The Railways remain committed to providing necessary assistance to pregnant women during train journeys under “Operation Matrushakti.”