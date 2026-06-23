Special Task Force Arrests Fake Cough Syrup Racket Kingpin From Kerala | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the absconding kingpin of the fake intoxicating cough syrup case from Kerala, police said on Tuesday. The police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

SP Rajesh Bhadoria informed that the STF had busted a factory involved in preparing and repacking intoxicating cough syrup in Bhopal.

The police seized 49,920 bottles of Ornex syrup and 23,125 bottles of another brand from two different premises.

The main accused, Rahul Kushwah, had absconded from Bhopal. He first went to Himachal Pradesh and then to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

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He was arrested and brought to Bhopal on transit remand. The accused in the case, Arjun Malviya, Bal Krishna Prajapati and Rahul, had opened two fake medical firms in Bhopal and Mandideep.

Accused Nawab Khan and Sharif Khan helped transport the raw material to the factory and the prepared material to shops.

The syrup was also sent to the Vindhya region, where it was in high demand.