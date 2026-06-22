Bhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on June 22 2026, due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.
Area: 7 No. Stop, E-1 & E-2, Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Sarojini Naidu Nagar and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance and tree-cutting work
Area: Nishatpura, Complete Arif Nagar
Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Danish Hills View Township, Augustus Builder, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic, Netaji Hills, Danish Hills View 3, Westend Avenue, Danish Hills View 1 & 2
Time: 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work
Area: Amralled Colony, Housing Board Colony
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work