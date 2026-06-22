 Bhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List
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HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List

Power supply will remain disrupted on 23 June 2026 in multiple areas due to line maintenance and tree cutting work. Affected locations include 7 No. Stop, Nishatpura, Arif Nagar, Danish Hills View Township and nearby colonies, and Amralled Housing Board Colony. Outages will occur between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 22, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on June 22 2026, due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Area: 7 No. Stop, E-1 & E-2, Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Sarojini Naidu Nagar and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance and tree-cutting work

Area: Nishatpura, Complete Arif Nagar
Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Danish Hills View Township, Augustus Builder, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic, Netaji Hills, Danish Hills View 3, Westend Avenue, Danish Hills View 1 & 2
Time: 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Amralled Colony, Housing Board Colony
Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM
Reason: Line maintenance work

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