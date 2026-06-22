Bhopal Power Cut June 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Danish Hills View Township, Sainath Colony, & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has issued a scheduled power shutdown notice for different areas on June 22 2026, due to line maintenance work. The power supply will be temporarily stopped in several colonies and localities at different times during the day.

Area: 7 No. Stop, E-1 & E-2, Behind BJP Office, RSS Office, Sarojini Naidu Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance and tree-cutting work

Area: Nishatpura, Complete Arif Nagar

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Danish Hills View Township, Augustus Builder, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic, Netaji Hills, Danish Hills View 3, Westend Avenue, Danish Hills View 1 & 2

Time: 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Amralled Colony, Housing Board Colony

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work