Student Hit By Speeding SUV And Dies At Hospital In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents on Monday evening. A 19-year-old college student was killed in Ratibad, while a 52-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Berasia. Police have registered cases in both incidents and launched investigations.

In the first incident, 19-year-old Aryan Maran died in an accident under Ratibad police station limits.

According to reports, Aryan was on his way to a gym in Sikandarabad along with his friends Manish and Abhishek from Kharpi village. Around 6.30 pm, the three had stopped on Fanda Road.

Police said the youths were standing on the roadside when a speeding SUV allegedly hit Aryan.

The impact was so severe that Aryan was thrown nearly 15 to 20 feet into the air before landing at a distance, sustaining critical injuries. The car later overturned in a nearby field.

Aryan was initially taken to a private hospital by his friends and villagers and was later referred to another hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have registered a case against the driver identified as Ankit and initiated further investigation.

Man dies in hit-and-run case

In another incident, 52-year-old Balkishan was hit by a car near a dhaba on Narsinghgarh Road under Berasia police station limits. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Berasia police registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and trying to trace the accused driver.