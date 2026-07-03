Spa Operator Kidnapped, Beaten With Belt In Hotel Room Over Money Dispute In Jabalpur-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old spa operator was allegedly kidnapped, held captive and brutally beaten inside a hotel room in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, showing the victim crying in pain and pleading for help while he is repeatedly beaten with a belt and a thick rope.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Spa Operator Allegedly Kidnapped, Hit In Hotel Room And Forced To Transfer ₹80,000 Over An Old Business Dispute In Jabalpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GHjq5Cx21h — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 3, 2026

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as Abhishek Thakur, was allegedly called to Yadav Colony by hotel operator Pradeep Panda. When he reached the spot, he was allegedly abducted at knifepoint and taken to a hotel near the Zero Degree area in Vijay Nagar.

Police said Abhishek had an old money-related dispute with hotel operator Sahil Chaudhary. The two had reportedly argued over financial matters in the past.

According to the complaint, Abhishek was taken to a hotel room where Sahil Chaudhary and his associates allegedly beat him with belts and ropes. A video of the assault was recorded and later surfaced on social media. In the footage, the victim can be heard screaming in pain, begging the accused to stop, but the assault continues.

The victim's friends told police that after the assault in the hotel room, the accused forced him into a car and allegedly continued beating him while driving around the city.

Police further said the accused kept Abhishek in their custody throughout the night. They allegedly forced him to transfer ₹80,000 online and also took ₹15,000 in cash before letting him go.

The victim's family claimed that he left for Bhopal after the incident out of fear and switched off his mobile phone. They also alleged that they received death threats, which is why they did not immediately approach the police.

Investigators said Abhishek had earlier worked with Sahil Chaudhary but had started his own business a few months ago. Police believe the assault may have been linked to an old business dispute.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anjana Tiwari said the viral video is around two days old.

The investigation has been handed over to the Lordganj police station, and teams are searching for the accused. Police said further action will be taken after recording statements and completing the investigation.