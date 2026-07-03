Just A Day After Anant Ambani's Visit, Two Unidentified Men Found Dead At MP's Bageshwar Dham

AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Just a day after industrialist Anant Ambani visited Bageshwar Dham, two unidentified men were found dead at the religious site in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday morning.

Police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify the deceased.

According to information, the incident took place at Garha village under Bamitha police station limits, where the bodies were found beneath the discourse (pravachan) pandal inside the Bageshwar Dham premises.

After receiving information, Bamitha police reached the spot, completed the necessary formalities and sent both bodies to the Rajnagar Health Centre for post-mortem.

Police said the bodies have been kept at the health centre for identification.

According to officials, one of the deceased is believed to be around 35 years old, while the other is around 60 years old.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The exact cause of death will be known after further investigation and the post-mortem report.

About Anant Ambani's Visit

Industrialist Anant Ambani visited Bageshwar Dham on Thursday, where he offered prayers to Balaji and took part in a yajna and havan. He also performed Kanya Pujan for 11 girls, honoured scholars from Varanasi, and participated in the evening aarti.

During his visit, he prayed for the nation's well-being, public welfare and the strengthening of faith. Bageshwar Sarkar also accompanied him for the darshan of Shri Bageshwar Balaji, Sanyasi Baba and Pretraj Sarkar, and explained the spiritual importance of the temple.