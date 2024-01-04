Sometimes One Goes To Vanvas Just Before Rajtilak: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has again made a major statement.

At an event on Tuesday night in Shahganj, part of his constituency, Chouhan said, “Sometimes one gets Vanvas (exile) just before Rajtilak (coronation).”

There is a purpose behind such happenings, he said, adding that all his promises will be fulfilled.

Because the BJP is ruling the state, all the projects related to people’s welfare will be carried out, and that he will not go anywhere leaving MP, Chouhan said.

He said he would work round the clock to make the life of the people of MP better.

Chouhan has put outside his bungalow a board on which it has been written: Mama Ka Ghar.

“Entire state is my family. And family relationship is not connected to any position,” he said.

The former chief minister said he would continue to serve his Ladli Behnas, nephews and nieces.

The house where he lives is the above of love, so he has named it ‘Mama Ka Ghar,’ and his service to humanity and to the party will continue, Chouhan said.

Although Chouhan has not been made chief minister, he is active in state politics.

By holding Janata Durbar and by changing the name of his residence, Chouhan has made it clear that his doors are still open to his people.

May trip to south from Friday

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may trip to south India from Friday.

The party leadership is sending Chouhan to south India as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.