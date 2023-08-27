Social Workers Planted Saplings With Chief Minister Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with social workers today planted saplings of Peepal, Maulshri and Sarika Indica in the Smart Garden.

Sant Shri Kishan Das Maharaj, Shri Laxman Shri Krishna Pratap Singh, Shri Rajan Tripathi, Shri Suresh Arya planted saplings along with Chief Minister Chouhan.

Chief Minister Mr. Chouhan with Mr. Sushant Kaushal, Ms. Iti Kaushal, Mountaineer Mr. Ashish Singh, Mr. Vipendra Singh, Social Worker Mr. Utkarsh Chauhan, Mr. Nilesh Chauhan, Ms. Vasundhara Chauhan, Mr. Abhinav Chauhan, Ms. Anjali Chauhan, Mr. Rajesh Yadav, Mrs. Maya Yadav, Mr. Ravi Manjhi, Mr. Dilip Manjhi, Ms. Manisha Manjhi and Ms. Preeti Batham also planted saplings.

On the occasion of her birthday, Ms. Shatakshi Chauhan and Ms. Chahak Yadav also planted saplings.

