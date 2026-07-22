Snake Coils Around Shivling For Two Hours At Ancient Shiva Temple In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A snake was seen coiled around the Shivling inside an ancient Shiva temple near Ganga Sagar School on Tuesday.

The snake remained inside the temple for nearly two hours, during which devotees offered prayers from outside the sanctum instead of entering it.

According to eyewitnesses, people who arrived at the temple in the morning for worship found the snake wrapped around the Shivling.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the snake coiled around the Shivling inside the temple, just as seen in the pictures that have also been shared online.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Snake Coils Around Shivling At Chhatarpur Temple, Devotees Offer Prayers From Outside#MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/QMQTl7zzUe — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 22, 2026

As soon as the snake was spotted, devotees alerted others and requested them not to enter the sanctum for safety reasons.

A large number of people gathered outside the temple after the incident. Many devotees described the sight as a symbol of the special connection between Lord Shiva and snakes.

They said Lord Shiva is often shown with a snake around his neck, making the scene a rare and memorable one for those present.

The snake stayed inside the temple for about two hours. During this time, no one tried to disturb or remove it. Devotees and local residents maintained a safe distance and appealed to others to do the same. Several people also recorded the unusual scene on their mobile phones.

Later, the snake came out of the temple on its own. After it left, devotees entered the temple and performed jalabhishek and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

No one was injured during the incident, and the situation remained peaceful. The incident remained the talk of the area, with many devotees describing it as a rare moment of faith and nature coming together.