Smoke Emerges From Moving Government Sandipani School Bus In Sehore, Students Escape Safely | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of smoke emerging out of a Government Sandipani school bus carrying students in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district is going viral on social media.

Fortunately, the major accident was avoided as all the students were evacuated on time as soon as the smoke was witnessed.

According to information, the incident occurred on Saturday after smoke suddenly started coming out of a moving bus belonging to Government Sandipani School.

Watch the video here:

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: Serious concerns have been raised over student safety after a government Sandipani School bus allegedly emitted thick smoke while carrying children. Panic broke out as students tried to get off the bus to save themselves. No serious injuries were reported.… pic.twitter.com/naWneBu7gk — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

The incident created panic among the students travelling in the bus, with many children screaming and trying to get off the vehicle.

The bus was stopped in time, preventing any serious mishap. No child suffered major injuries in the incident.

Locals help children exit bus

After the incident, people present at the spot helped the children get off the bus safely. However, the incident has raised concerns over the safety and fitness standards of school buses in the district.

Local residents alleged that several schools are operating old and poorly maintained buses that do not meet the required fitness norms.

They claimed that despite such issues, concerned departments have failed to take strict action.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, increasing concerns among parents regarding the safety of their children.

People have demanded regular technical inspections and fitness checks of school buses to prevent such incidents in the future.

Following the incident, demands have been raised before the administration and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to conduct a special fitness drive for all school buses in the district.

Authorities have also been urged to immediately stop the operation of buses failing to meet safety standards and take action against those responsible.