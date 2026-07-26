Helper Killed, Driver Injured After Cement-Laden Hyva Truck Crashes Into Bridge On NH-39 In Chhatarpur | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A helper was killed and a driver was seriously injured after a cement-laden hyva truck crashed into a bridge on National Highway-39 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district late Friday night.

The accident reportedly occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sudden bout of sleep.

The incident took place around 2 am near Ghoora Pahadi (Pahadi Heeraju) under the jurisdiction of Bamitha police station.

The hyva truck was carrying cement from Satna to Tikamgarh when it rammed into a bridge and was severely damaged.

#WATCH | Helper Loses Life, Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Bridge In Chhatarpur#MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/wtPN4gFds7 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 26, 2026

The impact of the collision was so intense that several wheels of the vehicle came off and fell onto the highway. The front portion of the truck was completely damaged in the accident.

At the time of the accident, driver Anand Yadav and helper Prakash Pal, a resident of Hansora village in Tikamgarh district, were travelling in the vehicle.

Prakash died on the spot, while Anand was trapped inside the cabin and suffered serious injuries.

After receiving information, an NHAI rescue team led by Bhupendra Dubey reached the spot.

The team managed to pull the injured driver out of the damaged cabin after a prolonged effort and shifted him to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Bamitha police also reached the spot and inspected the accident site. The body of the deceased was sent to the Rajnagar Community Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

Police have started an investigation into the accident. While initial findings suggest that the driver’s drowsiness caused the crash, officials said all possible angles are being examined.