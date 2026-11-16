Sleeper Bus Catches Fire On NH-44 In MP's Morena, All Passengers Escape Unhurt | VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted after a sleeper bus caught fire on National Highway 44 (NH-44) in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district early on Monday morning. The incident took place around 5 am when the bus was coming from Rajasthan. The fire spread rapidly, causing panic among passengers as flames began to engulf the vehicle.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident and all the passengers escaped unhurt.

#WATCH | Moving Sleeper Bus Catches Fire At Nh 44 In Morena District Early On Monday Morning #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #MorenaBusFire https://t.co/qvgqFFPRm4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 16, 2026

Passengers Rush Out To Save Their Lives

According to information, the incident occurred near Deori in Morena district. As soon as passengers and bus staff noticed the fire, they began getting out of the vehicle. All passengers managed to escape safely before the fire could spread further.

Two Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

After receiving information about the incident, two fire tenders from Morena rushed to the spot. Firefighters began efforts to extinguish the flames and managed to bring the fire under control after considerable effort.

All Passengers Safe, Cause Of Fire Unknown

No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident. The extent of damage to the bus is yet to be confirmed, while the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety arrangements in passenger buses travelling on national highways.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.