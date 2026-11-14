Indore Airport Lounge Under Fire Over Poor Food Quality, Limited Vegetarian Menu As Passenger Complains On X | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The passenger lounge at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport has come under criticism over limited food choices and poor food quality. A traveller has alleged that the lounge offers only five vegetarian food options and that the quality is far below expectations.

Shubh Joshi, who was travelling from Indore, highlighted the issue through a post on social media platform X. He said that while using the airport lounge, he found the food disappointing.

He raised the complaint with the airport management, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and companies associated with lounge operations.

Responding to the post, the official X account of Indore Airport expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the passenger.

The airport management said the feedback regarding the limited vegetarian menu and food quality had been taken into consideration and would be forwarded to the lounge operator concerned for necessary improvements.

Earlier complaints also raised questions

This is not the first time the airport lounge has faced criticism over its services.

Earlier, another passenger had complained about the unavailability of Diet Pepsi and questioned other facilities provided at the lounge. The latest complaint has once again brought the standard of passenger amenities under scrutiny.

Passengers expect better services for the price

Airport lounge access is not free for all travellers. Passengers often pay separately to use the facility, while selected bank credit cards and airline membership programmes also offer complimentary access.

In either case, travellers expect a reasonable choice of food, good quality and comfortable services.

With repeated complaints emerging over lounge facilities, passengers expect the airport authorities and the operating agency to address these concerns rather than limiting their response to assurances.

The question now is whether the latest intervention will result in an improvement in food quality and menu options at Indore Airport's lounge.