Fire Breaks Out At Bhopal's Adampur Plastic Recycling Plant For 4th Time This Year Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing | VIDEO

Bhopal Fire Incident: Fire Breaks Out At Adampur Plastic Recycling Plant, Fourth Such Incident This Year Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing | Video | FP Photo

Adampur Landfill Fire: A fire broke out at a plastic recycling plant at the Adampur waste processing facility on Monday. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within 25 minutes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reportedly the fourth fire at the Adampur facility this year and occurred just a day before a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for November 17. The apex court had earlier directed that the Adampur dumping site be cleared within 330 days.

Fire Brought Under Control Within 25 Minutes

According to the Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out at a plastic processing plant with a capacity of five tonnes per day. The facility is operated by a private entity, Terraform, under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement with BMC.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Erupts At Adampur Plastic Recycling Plant, 4th Incident This Year #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #MPFire https://t.co/j7t0nT6OB5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 16, 2026

Fire department personnel responded promptly and brought the blaze under control within 25 minutes.

The civic body clarified that the incident had not affected operations at the main Adampur waste processing facility. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

FP Photo

Fourth Fire Incident Raises Safety Concerns

The latest incident has raised concerns over fire safety arrangements at the waste processing facility, particularly as it was reportedly the fourth such incident this year.

The repeated fires have also raised questions about the possibility of deliberate acts. However, officials have not confirmed any foul play or conspiracy, and the exact cause will be determined after an investigation.

Plant Operated Under PPP Model

The plastic recycling plant is reportedly owned and operated by Rahul Chaudhary under a PPP arrangement with the Municipal Corporation.

According to available information, the operator pays an annual royalty of ₹32,000 to BMC.

A similar fire had occurred a few months earlier at a closed textile recycling plant at the Anna Nagar Garbage Transfer Station (GTS). That facility had also been handed over to a private operator under the PPP model.

FP Photo

Incident Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing

The timing of the latest fire assumes significance as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter concerning the Adampur dumping site on November 17.

The apex court had earlier directed the authorities to clear the dumping site within 330 days.

The latest incident has brought renewed attention to waste management operations and safety arrangements at the facility ahead of the hearing.

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