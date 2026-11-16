'Ticket' For Smack, 'Ghas' For Ganja! Bhopal Drug Peddlers Use Secret Codes, Emojis To Dodge Police Surveillance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Drug peddlers are increasingly using special coded words, disguised references and social media emojis to evade police surveillance and conduct drug transactions. Instead of mentioning the names of narcotics directly, suppliers and buyers use seemingly harmless words to discuss deliveries and payments over WhatsApp, Telegram and other social media platforms.

Recently, Chhola Mandir police arrested Abhishek Meena with 7.95 grams of smack. During interrogation and examination of his mobile phone, police found that he used the code word 'ticket' to refer to smack for drug deliveries and smuggling. Similarly, marijuana is referred to as 'ghas' or grass, while MDMA and other synthetic party drugs are sometimes described as 'happy pills'. In some networks, phrases such as 'one metre of cloth' and 'half a metre of cloth' are allegedly used to indicate one kilogram and 500 grams of smack respectively.

Other expressions include 'Biryani', 'Charlie' and 'White' for different synthetic or expensive drugs. 'Joint' refers to a marijuana cigarette, while 'bud' and 'doo' are used for parts or varieties of cannabis. In some conversations, 'pudiya' is used to indicate a packet of ganja while references to 'Baccho ki Dawa' have also reportedly been used to disguise opium transactions. Emojis serve as additional signals to communicate the type of drug, quantity and payment.

The notorious Yaseen Machhli gang also used coded communication. Yaseen recruited young men and women from city pubs and clubs and trained them to use social media platforms to sell drugs. Orders were reportedly accepted through coded messages and only from trusted customers. In February this year, another network used the code word 'shirt' for drugs. Suspects Amreen and Afreen, arrested by Bagsewania police, reportedly used the term while arranging drug deliveries through girls.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said drug peddlers kept inventing new code words to conceal their activities. But police decode the expressions through interrogation, mobile phone analysis and surveillance.

Local code words

Some local code words for drugs and marijuana, which the crime branch has intercepted, include stuff, packet, score, maal, cat, billi, meow, samaan, pathar, token and brown.

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