Skeletal Remains Of Minor Couple Missing Since Valentine’s Day Found Dead In Rewa Forest | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking case has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, where the skeletal remains of a minor boy and girl, who had been missing for nearly 3 months, were recovered from a forest area under the Jawa police station limits.

The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon when some locals entered the Janakhai forest and noticed two bodies lying deep inside the jungle.

They immediately informed the police. As news of the recovery spread, panic and shock gripped the entire area.

Police teams rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

During the preliminary inquiry and with the help of local residents, the deceased were identified as a minor boy and girl from Niwa village.

The 2 disappeared in February

According to officials, the 2 were reportedly in a relationship and had gone missing mysteriously on February 13, around Valentine’s Day this year.

After the teenagers suddenly disappeared, their families searched for them extensively in nearby villages and surrounding areas.

When no clue about their whereabouts was found, both families lodged missing person complaints at Jawa police station.

However, despite continuous efforts, police and family members had failed to trace the couple for the past three months.

Cause of death yet to be determined

According to police, the bodies were around 2 to 3 months old and had completely decomposed into skeletal remains. The victims were identified through clothes, spectacles and other belongings found at the scene.

Police have taken the remains into custody and sent them to Rewa Medical College for postmortem and forensic examination. Officials said the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Investigators are currently probing all possible angles to determine whether the case involves suicide, murder or any other circumstances.

Further action will be taken after the forensic and postmortem reports are received.