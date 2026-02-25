MP News: Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Shivpuri; 'Mangalsutra' Around Minor's Neck Raises Questions

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of a young man and a minor girl were found hanging from a neem tree in Shivpuri on Wednesday.

The bodies were hanging in a field in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident came to light on Guda Road under the Kolaras Police Station area, where locals spotted the bodies and immediately informed the police.

According to information, the deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Jitendra Dhakad and a 16-year-old minor girl, Sanam Adivasi.

Police said the two were reportedly in a long-term love relationship. Both were found hanging from the same tree, raising serious questions about whether the deaths were a case of suicide or involved some other angle.

A key detail in the case is that Jitendra had recently been released on bail in a POCSO-related case linked to the same minor girl.

According to police records, in October 2025, Jitendra had taken the minor girl with him, following which her family filed a complaint at Badarwas police station. The police arrested Jitendra on November 8 and recovered the girl. Based on the girl’s statement, serious charges including rape and provisions of the POCSO Act were added, and Jitendra was sent to jail. He was released on bail on February 11.

Police sources said that on February 24, both Jitendra and the minor girl went missing again from their respective homes. Their bodies were later found hanging in a field on Guda Road. It is also being reported that the village of the girl’s grandparents is located close to the spot where the bodies were found.

During the initial investigation, police found a mangalsutra around the girl’s neck, which has added another layer of mystery to the case. No suicide note was found at the scene. The police have registered a “marg” (unnatural death case) and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

Kolaras police station in-charge Gabbar Singh Gurjar said that the post-mortem has been conducted and the police are waiting for the report.

He added that statements of family members are being recorded, and the case is being investigated from all angles, including suicide and any possible external involvement.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

At present, police have not reached a final conclusion. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and evidence collected during the investigation.