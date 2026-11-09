Six Of A Family Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out Crockery Shop During Diwali Puja In Katni; Blaze At Bullion Trader's Residence Kills Six Across 3 Generations In Seoni

Six Of A Family Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out Crockery Shop During Diwali Puja In Katni; Blaze At Bullion Trader's Residence Kills Six In Seoni |

Diwali Fire Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: The festival of Diwali has turned into tragedy in Madhya Pradesh for two families in Katni and Seoni districts. As many as 12 people died in the fire accidents, including six members of a family in Katni and six people in Seoni. The victims include a two-month-old infant.

In Katni's Barhi, a massive fire broke out around midnight at a three-storey building housing a crockery shop owned by Puran Agrawal. The flames quickly spread through the building, trapping family members inside. Despite the arrival of police, administrative officials and fire brigades, the intensity of the Katni fire accident made rescue operations difficult.

The deceased include 77-year-old Puran Agrawal, his wife Chandrakala, daughter-in-law Poonam, 14-year-old Arya, six-year-old Anvi and a two-month-old infant.

The Barhi fire accident triggered an overnight rescue operation. Puran Agrawal was recovered around 4:30 AM. At approximately 6:30 AM, a JCB machine was used to demolish a wall to help rescue the remaining family members. Local youths also assisted the rescue teams.

Technical Problems With The Fire Engine Hoses

Reports also pointed to technical problems with the fire engine hoses, which reportedly affected firefighting efforts. The incident has raised questions about fire safety arrangements and emergency preparedness during major festivals.

Fire At Residence Of Bullion Trader In Seoni

Meanwhile, another Diwali fire tragedy occurred in Jain Mohalla of Mahavir Ward in Chhapara, Seoni district. A fire broke out around 3 AM at the residence of bullion trader Kundan Soni. Six members of the family died. The deceased have been identified as:

Kundan Lal Soni (75 years old)

Rajkumari Soni (65 years old)

Ritu Soni (42 years old)

Smriti Soni (40 years old)

-Surya Soni (45 years old)

Aditya Soni (16 years old)

The Seoni fire incident, along with the tragedy in Katni, has left Madhya Pradesh in shock. The incidents have also raised concerns about firefighting facilities, emergency response systems and fire safety measures during the festive season.