Singer Rahgir Arrives In Bhopal, Set To Perform Live At Bhopal Haat On September 13 | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal music lovers are set for a lively Sunday as Rangir performs live in Bhopal at the Downtown Flea Carnival at Bhopal Haat on September 13, 2026. Located near DB City Mall, the Bhopal event brings together live music, shopping, food, local brands, art, entertainment, flea market, weekend activities and cultural experiences, with the Rangir live performance emerging as a key attraction for music enthusiasts across the city.

Music Meets Shopping At Bhopal Haat

The Downtown Flea Carnival promises a combination of shopping, food and entertainment, giving visitors an opportunity to explore products from local brands while enjoying a vibrant carnival atmosphere at Bhopal Haat.

The Rangir live show will add a musical highlight to the Sunday carnival, allowing Bhopal audiences to watch the artist perform while exploring the various attractions and activities organised at the venue.

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The Bhopal flea carnival is expected to attract youngsters, families, shoppers and music lovers. Visitors can explore stalls, discover local businesses and enjoy a variety of food and creative offerings.

Rangir Live To Add Musical Buzz

The September 13 event is being held at Bhopal Haat near DB City Mall, offering residents another option for a weekend outing in Bhopal packed with shopping, music and entertainment.

With local brands, art and food forming an integral part of the experience, the Downtown Flea Carnival aims to combine the spirit of a flea market with live entertainment.

As the Sunday festivities unfold, Rangir's performance in Bhopal is set to bring additional energy to the carnival, offering visitors an evening combining live music, shopping and entertainment.

For those searching for things to do in Bhopal today, the carnival offers music, food, shopping and art, with Rangir performing live at Bhopal Haat as a major attraction.