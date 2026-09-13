Pollution Threat: NGT Seeks Response From Govt, MPPCB And BMC Illegal Plastic Factories Put Nearly 2 Lakh Residents At Risk In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the serious health and environmental risks allegedly posed to nearly 2 lakh residents by around 50 illegally operating plastic factories in the city.

It has sought detailed responses from the Madhya Pradesh government, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The tribunal, while hearing the suo motu matter along with a petition filed by Anil Kumar Verma, directed the concerned authorities to submit their responses within two to three weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct 29.

During the hearing, MPPCB, CPCB and BMC submitted their respective affidavits and responses. The NGT directed that copies be provided to all concerned parties, who have been given two weeks to file rejoinders. Other respondents who have not yet submitted their replies have been given a final three-week deadline.

The alleged illegal factories are operating in residential and densely populated areas without valid permissions and adequate measures to control air and water pollution, raising concerns over the health and safety of local residents.

Kabadi Khana emerges as plastic recycling hub

The Kabadi Khana area, traditionally known as a market for used parts, has allegedly become a major hub for illegal plastic recycling. More than 50 units reportedly operate in its narrow lanes, where plastic waste is processed into granules. The operations are particularly hazardous in densely populated areas, with small and major fires reportedly breaking out at least twice a week during summer.

The narrow lanes also make it difficult for fire tenders to reach the affected spots. According to MPPCB findings cited in the matter, PM10 levels in the area reach 225-250, among the highest recorded in the city. Open dismantling of e-waste to recover metals is also allegedly releasing toxic gases into the atmosphere.

Single-use plastic ban remains on paper

Although single-use plastic has been banned since 2022, the ground situation remains different. Around 10-12 tonnes of plastic waste reportedly reaches Adampur garbage dumpsite daily, while a similar quantity is allegedly sent to Kabadi Khana through scrap dealers for recycling.

The BMC has allotted around 800 plots in the area but reportedly lacks records detailing the businesses operating on each plot. Files related to nearly 70 plots are pending cancellation over non-payment of lease rent. Experts have called for industries operating without pollution clearances and other mandatory permissions to be shifted out of densely populated areas immediately.