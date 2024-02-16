SIMI Case: Validity Of FIR Questioned

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The lawyer defending SIMI activists said FIR was registered against the latter after union home ministry issued the order and not on the basis of investigation. This is what counsel for SIMI activists Pervez Alam argued following framing of charges against ISIS activists in the court of ADJ Raghuvir Patel in Bhopal on Friday. SIMI activists Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid with ISIS links were arrested from Jabalpur.

Citing a copy of the FIR, which mentions home ministry’s order, counsel for SIMI activists Pervez Alam said, “FIR does not have signature of complainant. Secondly, FIR itself reads the order of Government of India, ministry of home affairs. The order was issued on May 24, 2023. On the same day, FIR was registered and all the sections mentioned in letter were applied in FIR.” He further said, “It shows that NIA arrested ISIS activists on the basis of home ministry’s letter and not on the basis of investigation.

Secondly, there was another man on spot who managed to flee. NIA did not make any effort to trace him. However, NIA seized his mobile handset that dropped when he was fleeing. But NIA did not show the SIM details of this particular person. It shows that he was NIA man. According to NIA, Syed Mamoor Ali had formed a group Fisabilillah and was also allegedly running a WhatsApp group with the same name.