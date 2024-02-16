 SIMI Case: Validity Of FIR Questioned
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSIMI Case: Validity Of FIR Questioned

SIMI Case: Validity Of FIR Questioned

SIMI activists Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid with ISIS links were arrested from Jabalpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The lawyer defending SIMI activists said FIR was registered against the latter after union home ministry issued the order and not on the basis of investigation. This is what counsel for SIMI activists Pervez Alam argued following framing of charges against ISIS activists in the court of ADJ Raghuvir Patel in Bhopal on Friday. SIMI activists Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid with ISIS links were arrested from Jabalpur.

Citing a copy of the FIR, which mentions home ministry’s order, counsel for SIMI activists Pervez Alam said, “FIR does not have signature of complainant. Secondly, FIR itself reads the order of Government of India, ministry of home affairs. The order was issued on May 24, 2023. On the same day, FIR was registered and all the sections mentioned in letter were applied in FIR.” He further said, “It shows that NIA arrested ISIS activists on the basis of home ministry’s letter and not on the basis of investigation.

Secondly, there was another man on spot who managed to flee. NIA did not make any effort to trace him. However, NIA seized his mobile handset that dropped when he was fleeing. But NIA did not show the SIM details of this particular person. It shows that he was NIA man. According to NIA, Syed Mamoor Ali had formed a group Fisabilillah and was also allegedly running a WhatsApp group with the same name.

Read Also
Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Cancelled From Feb 19 To 27; Check Other Train Cancellations
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SIMI Case: Validity Of FIR Questioned

SIMI Case: Validity Of FIR Questioned

MP: Tribal Man Hospitalised After Being Thrashed Over Land Dispute; Man And His Two Sons Held

MP: Tribal Man Hospitalised After Being Thrashed Over Land Dispute; Man And His Two Sons Held

BJP National Council Meet: More Than 1200 Delegates From MP To Attend

BJP National Council Meet: More Than 1200 Delegates From MP To Attend

MP: Bouncer Shot In Head During Celebratory Firing At Marriage Ceremony In Gwalior

MP: Bouncer Shot In Head During Celebratory Firing At Marriage Ceremony In Gwalior

MP’s Unique Train School Catches Eyes Of Students, Visitors

MP’s Unique Train School Catches Eyes Of Students, Visitors