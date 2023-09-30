Short-Duration Green Signals Eat Up Most Of Bhopalites’ Time

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic density has been increasing in Bhopal, and so have the traffic snarls and bumper-to-bumper crawls. The situation has been worsened by short-duration green light signals in the city, which last for hardly 15 seconds and fail to clear the traffic. It also results in people getting stranded on one signal, at least twice.

The irksome traffic situation is witnessed on Kolar Road, Chunabhatti area, Roshanpura Square and sundry other traffic signals of the city, where narrow roads are accompanied by short-duration green light signals. Kolar Road seems to be the worst among all the said traffic signals, as the ongoing six-lane road construction works there have left the road in tatters. As soon as the

commuters get over the bumpy ride and reach the Chunabhatti square, they fail to cross it in one go due to the heavy traffic density there.

Kaushal Verma, a man who owns a business in New Market, told Free Press that the short traffic signal on Chunabhatti square often gets on his nerves, as he owns an SUV and manoeuvres it through traffic with great difficulty. He added that on his way to his shop, he also stumbles across other traffic signals with short green light durations, owing to which he often reaches the shop late.

Shreya Saxena, a private bank employee residing in the 1100 Quarters locality of the city, who has to attend her office in Kolar, said that short-duration green signals are often responsible for eating up most of the time meant for the commute. She expressed concern by asserting that if not for the sake of the non-ailing people, the duration of the green signals should be increased so that ambulances ferrying people to the hospital could at least pass by.

Traffic signals run through AI, mulling over enhancing it: DCP (Traffic)

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Padm Vilochan Shukla said on the issue that traffic signals operate through AI-laced software. To redress the issue, the traffic police department is mulling over increasing the count of the green signals, he added.

