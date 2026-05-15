Short Circuit At Oil Godown Sparks Fire In Three-Story Building In Bhind-- VIDEO

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a three-storey building in Bhind city on Friday morning. A short circuit at the mustard oil godown on the second floor of the building sparked a fire, which engulfed all three floors.

Property damage worth nearly Rs 30 lakh has been estimated in the incident.

According to information, the ground floor of the building located opposite the 17th Battalion on Etawah Road was being used as a warehouse for paints and colours, while mustard oil was stored on the second and third floors. Around 9:30 AM on Friday, smoke and flames suddenly began billowing from the second floor. Within a few minutes, the fire engulfed both the second and third floors.

Additional fire tenders called from nearby town

Eyewitnesses stated local residents began making independent efforts to control the fire. After receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot. Additional fire tenders were later called from Phoop town to assist in the operation. Around five to six fire brigade vehicles worked continuously for nearly two hours before the blaze was finally brought under control.

Due to the fire, the mustard oil stored in the warehouse was overheated and damaged, while a large quantity of other goods was reduced to ashes. However, the fire did not reach the paint warehouse on the ground floor, preventing a bigger disaster.

With the timely efforts of local residents and firefighters, the flames were prevented from spreading to nearby buildings. Police and administrative officials also reached the spot and inspected the situation.