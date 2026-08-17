Shocking! Rajgarh ASI Opens Fire Over Land Dispute; 1 Dead, 3 Injured | VIDEO

ASI Allegedly Opens Fire Over Land Dispute, Killing One, Injuring Three In MP's Rajgarh | X

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): One died, while three others sustained injuries after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon over a 30×30 plot in Iklara village under the jurisdiction of the Talen police station area in Rajgarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ahirwar, a resident of Iklara.

According to the information, a dispute over a small plot was ongoing between Deepak Ahirwar and ASI Dilip Kumbhkar, posted in Shujalpur.

Reportedly, the plot belonged to a widow named Gulab Bai. Deepak Ahirwar wanted to buy this land from Gulab Bai, whereas it is alleged that ASI Dilip Kumbhar had illegally occupied the plot.

Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh - A shocking firing incident took place in Iklara village of Rajgarh district, allegedly following a dispute over a piece of land. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others.The deceased has been… pic.twitter.com/6K7iJDmWpu — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 17, 2026

The two parties had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute over this land.

Deepak Ahirwar was returning from a funeral ceremony on Sunday afternoon. During this time, a dispute arose between him and Dilip Kumbhkar. The argument turned violent following which the ASI opened fire on Deepak Ahirwar.

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Deepak Ahirwar was struck by a bullet and died. Satish Jatav -- son of Ratanlal Jatav, and Mukesh Jatav were also injured in the shooting; both have been referred to Shajapur for treatment.

It is reported that Deepak Ahirwar had lodged a complaint with the police outpost regarding an ongoing land dispute. It is alleged that no action was taken on the matter despite the complaint.

Following the shooting incident, the police are now investigating the entire case. They are working to determine the root cause of the dispute and the circumstances under which the firing took place.

According to police officials, they have taken the accused ASI, Dilip Kumbhkar, into custody and are interrogating him.

Statements from the injured are also being recorded. Further legal action will be taken based on the investigation and the statements.