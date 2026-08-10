Tragic! 7 Of A Family Dead After Flooded Drain Sweeps Away Van In MP's Rajgarh-- VIDEO

Seven Killed After Family Van Swept Into Swollen Drain In MP's Rajgarh | X

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A van carrying 11 members of a family was swept away by a swollen drain inMadhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. By 1:45 pm, bodies of seven people, including women and children, had been recovered, while a search for the remaining passengers was underway.

The van driver was trying to cross the flooded road when a strong current of water swept the vehicle carrying 11 members of a family.

The accident took place near the Padhana bypass on the Pachor-Sarangpur road in the Rajgarh district.

According to the report, the occupants were identified as Shankar, Vishal, Sagarbai, Pooja, Reenu, Hukum, Vanshika, Rajveer, Jaspreet, Anand and driver Mukesh. Rescue operations continued to locate the remaining passengers.

Out of the 6 bodies retrieved so far by the SDERF personnel, two are women, one child and three men. Two others still missing. All deceased and missing belonged to a family in Dewas district. pic.twitter.com/4Av8msvmQi — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 10, 2026

Following the incident, the family members, residents of Satwas village in Dewas district, were travelling to Kadnavad village in Sarangpur tehsil to visit a religious site.

The vehicle was carrying four children, four women and three men. The car was being driven by Mukesh Nayak, a resident of Dhansad village.

The water had spread across the road, making it difficult to distinguish the road from the drain.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the driver attempted to cross the flooded stretch. The strong current swept the vehicle off the road and into the deep drain, where it disappeared within minutes.

Locals said five to six people had warned the driver not to proceed, pointing out the strong current and advising him to wait until the water receded. However, the warning was reportedly ignored.

Two passengers, Mukesh and Hukumsingh, survived and were rescued with the help of locals. The body of a three-year-old child was reportedly the first to be recovered. Rescue teams subsequently recovered six more bodies by the afternoon.

Police and administration teams, including the Sarangpur SDM and SDOP, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Villagers also joined the effort, using ropes to assist the teams. The submerged car was eventually pulled out after several hours of effort.