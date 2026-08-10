Forest Department Clears Illegal Occupation From Bijasan Forest Land In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Bijasan Beat, compartment number 277, removing an illegal occupation from forest land and restoring the area to departmental control on Sunday.

The action was conducted by a joint team of the Forest Department, revenue officials and police after information about the encroachment was received and the required legal procedures were completed.

Officials said the encroached portion of forest land was cleared during the operation and possession was restored to the Forest Department. Security arrangements were put in place to facilitate the removal, and the operation was completed without disruption.

The Forest Department has stated that unauthorised occupation of government and forest land will not be permitted. It also indicated that legal action would continue against encroachments in forest areas.

The Indore forest range office has appealed to residents to support the protection of forest resources and the environment and to refrain from occupying forest land.