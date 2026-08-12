Shocking! Puri & Salt Served To Children At Anganwadi Centre In MP's Maihar; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Probe Ordered After Puri & Salt Served To Children At Anganwadi Center In Maihar | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three months after a video showing government school students eating puri with salt in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, the District Programme Officer (DPO) has ordered a probe into the matter.

According to information, the incident occurred at Kakra Anganwadi Centre in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Here, young children were allegedly served only puri and salt in the name of a nutritious mid-day meal. The video raised serious concerns over the quality of meals provided at Anganwadi centres, with netizens condemning the government for the negligence.

After the matter came to light, the Women and Child Development Department took cognisance and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Watch the video here:

Another incident from Maihar, Madhya Pradesh: children at Kakra Anganwadi Centre were reportedly served only salt and puris instead of nutritious food.



Dalit children still struggle for proper meals, while funds meant for them are allegedly pocketed by upper caste leaders. pic.twitter.com/CgTxIpoNZI — Amit _ (@Amit24TD) August 11, 2026

In the video, children could be seen eating at the Anaganwadi center. When asked what they have been served for the meal, one of the girls said "puri and namak....(Puri and Salt)."

Officials say video is three months old

Additionally, District Programme Officer Rajendra Bangde directed Project Officer Akhilesh Deepankar to investigate the matter. The officer reached the Anganwadi centre and started the probe.

According to officials, the viral video appears to be around three months old. They said it was recently uploaded on social media, following which the department took action.

Speaking to the media, the DPO said, "The video of Kakra Anagawadi Centre has come to my cognizance where children were served puri and salt. I have ordered inquiry into the matter."

Strict action after inquiry report

The District Programme Officer said all details related to the video were being verified.

A detailed report has been sought from the Project Officer after examining the facts and circumstances.

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible, as per the rules, after the investigation report is submitted.

The incident has once again raised questions about the implementation of nutrition schemes meant for children at Anganwadi centres.