Shovel In Hands, School Kids Spotted Working As Labourers At Campus Of Satna Government School; VIRAL VIDEO Sparks Outrage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Satna, where kids were seen working as labourers at a government school campus. The video showed the kids digging mud with shovel and carrying it in a tub.

The incident took place in Tyondhara No. 1 school in the Rampur Baghelan block of Satna district.

The clip, said to be around two days old, has sparked outrage on the internet.

In the video, some students can be seen filling gravel into hand carts with shovels and then carrying it to another spot.

The video also shows a student digging with a shovel. A voice-over in the video can be heard saying that the school children are being made to do the work, while teachers are sitting inside the school.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The matter came to the notice of education department officials after the video went viral.

District Education Officer Saloni Sharma has taken note of the matter and directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to conduct an inquiry.

The inquiry will look into who asked the students to remove the gravel and which teachers were present at the school when the incident took place.

Officials will also check why students were made to handle construction material and whether their safety or studies were affected.

Netizens have slammed the incident, questioning why students were made to carry out such work instead of focusing on their studies.

The education department said further details will be clear after the inquiry.