Shocking! Food Dept Inspection Exposes Jabalpur Restaurant Storing Veg & Non-Veg Food Together In Fridge -- VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department conducted a surprise inspection at two restaurants in Jabalpur and found major violations in hygiene and food safety norms, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the inspection was carried out at Civic Center Chowpati in Jabalpur.

During the raid, officials discovered that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were being stored together in the same refrigerator, raising concerns over food contamination and safety standards.

One of the establishments, Dilkhush Restaurant, was found to have serious irregularities. As a result, its registration has been suspended by the authorities.

Videos of the inspection have also surfaced on social media. In the video, the officials could be seen inspecting the premises. During the same, they find a refrigerator, in which both veg and non-veg food was stored together.

Food Safety Department Finds Veg and Non-Veg Food Items Stored Together at 2 Restuarants in MP's Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/jHCxGQ2anP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 10, 2026

In another video, rice can be seen stored in an unhygienic manner along with a chicken dish.

Officials order closure of outlet

The inspection team reported that cooked food was being stored in utensils in an unhygienic manner.

Food was also being prepared in dirty conditions, and poor cleanliness was observed in the kitchen area.

In another action, a food outlet named Dosa Crush Center was found to be operating without proper registration. Officials immediately ordered its closure for violating mandatory licensing rules.

The Food Department said that strict action will continue against food businesses that fail to follow safety and hygiene standards, to ensure public health is not compromised.