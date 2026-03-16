MP News: Food Bags For Anganwadi Beneficiaries Illegally Stored In Jabalpur, Seized During Raid; Transporter, Warehouse Owner Booked

MP News: Illegal Storage of 140 Take-Home Anganwadi Food Bags Busted In Jabalpur After Surprise Raid; FIR Against Warehouse Owner, Transporter | AI

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 140 food bags meant for Anganwadi beneficiaries were found to be illegally stored in a warehouse in Jabalpur. They were seized during a raid on March 12, following a tip-off.

WCD officials conduct raid

According to reports, the raid was conducted at a warehouse in Kariyapathar under the jurisdiction of the Ghampaur police station area of the district. Officials from the Women and Child Development Department carried out the raid after a tip-off about illegal storage of government-supplied nutritional food.

140 take-home food bags recovered

During the surprise inspection, officials recovered 140 take-home nutritional food bags meant for Anganwadi beneficiaries illegally stored in a portion of the house.

Pvt doctor rents out property for illegal consignments

According to officials, the raid was conducted at a warehouse belonging to a private doctor identified as Dr CV Yadav. Yadav allegedly rented parts of the premises for the illegal consignment where the nutritional food bags were stored. The project was reportedly linked to a transporter identified as Rajendra Jain.

An FIR has been filed against warehouse owner Dr CV Yadav and tenant transporter Rajendra Jain.

Case registered

Ghamapur Police Station has registered a case and begun an investigation to determine how the food meant for beneficiaries was diverted and stored privately.

Suspecting black marketing of government resources, officials have sealed the shop and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. According to reports, further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.