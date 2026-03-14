MP LPG Crisis: 'Mere Pyaare Bhaiyon Behno…' Primary School Teacher Suspended After Mimicking PM Narendra Modi Over Cylinder Price Jibe-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A primary school teacher has been suspended after a video of him mimicking Narendra Modi while commenting on rising LPG cylinder prices went viral on social media in Shivpuri on Saturday.

In the viral video, the teacher can be seen copying the Prime Minister’s speaking style and said, “Mere pyaare bhaiyon aur behno, gas ke daam kam hue kya? Nahi hue. Gas ke daam badhe kya? Haan badh gaye. Gas ke daam isliye badh gaye kyunki agar aap gas ki roti khaoge to pet mein gas banegi. Aur agar pet mein gas banegi to aap bimar pad jaoge, aur agar aap bimar padoge to desh bhi bimar pad jayega.”

He further adds, “Isliye gas ke daam badhne se ab aam aadmi bhi chulhe ki roti khayega aur ameer aadmi bhi chulhe ki roti khayega. Aur jo ameer aur aam aadmi ke beech ki khai hai, woh dheere-dheere khatam ho jayegi.”

Watch the video below :

The suspended teacher has been identified as Saket Purohit, who was posted in the Pohri block of the district. According to officials, the action was taken after a complaint was filed by Pritam Lodhi with the District Education Officer.

After the video spread widely on social media, MLA Pritam Lodhi raised an objection and submitted a complaint to the District Education Officer. In the complaint, he accused the teacher of making objectionable remarks while mimicking a public representative. The MLA said such statements send a wrong message in society and are not appropriate for a government employee.

Following the complaint, the education department conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The District Education Officer found that the teacher’s act was against the conduct rules that apply to government employees.

Based on the findings, action was taken against Saket Purohit under the rules of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules and he was suspended with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, his headquarters has been fixed at the Block Education Officer’s office in Badarwas. Officials said he will receive a subsistence allowance as per the rules during the suspension period.

The District Education Officer has also directed concerned officials to ensure that the suspension order is properly followed.