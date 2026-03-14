MP LPG Crisis: Angry Customers Block Road With Empty Cylinders In Raisen; Women Say ‘No Food At Home’-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of angry consumers placed their empty cylinders on the road and staged a protest on Sagar-Raisen road as the LPG shortage continued to affect people across Madhya Pradesh.

The crisis has deepened in the state, with more than 50,000 hotels and restaurants not receiving commercial LPG cylinder supplies for the past five days.

The shortage has created serious problems for food businesses, many of which say they now have only about 24 hours of gas stock left.

Restaurant owners say the situation is becoming difficult to manage. Some have started using induction stoves and diesel furnaces as an alternative, but these options are not enough to meet the needs of large kitchens. If the supply is not restored soon, many hotel kitchens may be forced to shut down.

Several food outlets in Bhopal have started looking for alternative ways to continue their operations. Some restaurants have begun using induction stoves for cooking instead of gas.

A video that surfaced on social media on Thursday showed the popular fast food chain Sagar Gaire using induction cooktops in its kitchen, highlighting how businesses are adapting to the ongoing LPG supply crisis.

Watch video below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Inductions are being used at Sagar Gaire Fast Food, instead of the traditional cooking methods, amid the reports of a commercial LPG cylinder shortage. pic.twitter.com/X3UoCZAWNo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

The most tense situation was seen in Raisen district on Sagar Road, where hundreds of people had been waiting outside a gas agency since 5 am. When the agency did not open until 10 am and cylinders were not distributed, angry consumers blocked the road by placing empty cylinders on it.

Many women were also part of the protest. One woman said she had reached the agency at 7 am after leaving her household work. She said neither morning tea was made at home nor food for the children because the gas cylinder was empty.

Consumers complained that they had been waiting for hours but had not received any clear information.

The protest caused a traffic jam on Sagar Road, with long lines of vehicles forming as movement was completely disrupted for several hours.

Meanwhile, a gas agency owner in Raisen said the supply delay happened because the truck carrying cylinders from Bhopal got punctured on the way.

Local administration officials later reached the spot, spoke to the protesters and assured them that distribution would begin once the truck arrived.

Bhopal News: Gas Agencies See Long Queues, Temper Flares Over LPG Delay#MadhyaPradesh #LPGGas https://t.co/x1BorXt37K — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 12, 2026

In Bhopal, long queues were also seen at Dussehra Maidan, where more than 200 people stood in line from around 6 am waiting for LPG cylinders. Even by 11:30 am, many people were still waiting in the heat with empty cylinders, while some returned home without getting one.