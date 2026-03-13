MP LPG Crisis: Mohan Yadav Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Shortage Claims, Calls It ‘Unnecessary Politics’ In VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising tensions over LPG shortage, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticised Rahul Gandhi for what he described as unnecessary politics during a sensitive time.

He also assured residents that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, or diesel in Madhya Pradesh and asked people not to panic.

Speaking to the media in a video statement, Mohan Yadav said that LPG is easily available across the state and there is no crisis. He said the administration has been instructed to closely monitor the situation and take strict action against anyone involved in black marketing.

“LPG is available across the state and people do not need to worry. The administration has been told to keep a strict watch. If any case of black marketing is found, strong action will be taken,” the Chief Minister said while addressing reporters.

He also appealed to the public not to panic and to cooperate with the government.

According to him, the state government is working to ensure that supplies remain stable and that people continue to receive essential items without any problem.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi

He criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying the opposition leader is trying to create unnecessary fear among people. He said such actions damage the country’s image and create confusion among citizens.

He said that at a time when the world is facing serious tensions and possible conflict in the Middle East, political leaders should show unity. He added that both the ruling party and the opposition should stand together in such situations.

“Rahul Gandhi should realise the seriousness of the situation. When the world is standing close to war, it is important for everyone in the country to stay united,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia also spoke about the situation and praised the leadership of Narendra Modi. He said that under Modi’s leadership, India has managed difficult international situations in the past, including during the Russia–Ukraine War when Indian students were safely brought back home.

Scindia also mentioned the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key route for global oil and gas supply. He said that despite tensions in the region, arrangements have been made to ensure that India does not face any shortage of fuel.

He added that the central government has clearly stated that there will be no shortage of LPG, petrol, or diesel in the country.

Both leaders urged people to remain calm and trust the administration as the government continues to monitor the situation and maintain supply of essential fuels across the state.