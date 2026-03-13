MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Plays Cricket At Gwalior's Roop Singh Stadium -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, also a cricket enthusiast, once again was seen playing cricket during the inauguration of a cricket tournament at Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, on Friday.

Though the minister missed a few balls while playing, he never misses a chance to come to the pitch and hold the bat.

During the match, the balls were delivered by a woman cricketer so professionally that the minister narrowly avoided getting out. However, the viewers were excited to see the Minister playing.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media which is garnering a lot of praise.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place during the opening ceremony of a 3-day cricket tournament organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

2 women cricketers, Honey Aneja and Sargam Solanki, bowled a few balls to Scindia. He missed one delivery but later managed to hit shots on some of the other balls.

Speaking to the media, Scindia said it was encouraging that traders, who earlier used to watch matches as spectators, will now enjoy playing cricket on the field themselves. He praised CAIT’s initiative, especially for giving opportunities to a women’s team.

He also congratulated CAIT national organisation minister Bhupendra Jain for organising the tournament and said such initiatives help promote both business networking and good health through sports.

During the interaction, Scindia also spoke about global tensions and the Bhopal gas tragedy. He said India’s diplomacy under the leadership of Narendra Modi has strengthened the country’s global image.

He added that the government is ensuring economic and energy security and assured that there will be no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

Scindia also criticised the Indian National Congress, saying that during global crises the country stands united, while the opposition tries to create negative narratives.