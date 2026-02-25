 'Unacceptable and Shocking': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams BSNL Director Over ‘Lavish’ Prayagraj Itinerary
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed a BSNL director’s elaborate Prayagraj trip itinerary “unacceptable” and “shocking,” issuing a show-cause notice with a seven-day deadline. The 21-point plan, detailing extensive personal arrangements and deployment of nearly 50 officials, sparked backlash online. The trip was cancelled and BSNL initiated disciplinary action.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File Image | ANI Photo

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has strongly reprimanded a senior Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) official after an elaborate travel itinerary for a two-day visit to Prayagraj triggered widespread criticism online.

The minister confirmed that a show-cause notice has been served to Vivek Banzal, Director (Consumer Fixed Access – CFA), giving him seven days to respond. Calling the arrangements “improper” and a breach of established norms, Scindia said the matter was “unacceptable” and “shocking,” and assured that suitable action would follow.

Banzal, a 1987-batch telecom services officer with over three decades of experience, was scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 25–26. However, a detailed 21-point travel document that surfaced on social media raised eyebrows over what many described as excessive and inappropriate use of official machinery.

Nearly 50 officials, from junior engineers to divisional-level officers, were reportedly assigned duties for the visit. The itinerary included meticulous arrangements for temple visits, a dip at the Sangam, and extensive personal comfort provisions. Items such as grooming kits, bath essentials, slippers, and even hair oil were listed, with multiple bath kits arranged and a senior officer designated to supervise post-bath logistics.

BSNL Director’s Prayagraj Visit Cancelled After ‘Royal Protocol’ Plan Sparks Outrage
The viral document prompted sharp backlash, with critics questioning whether public resources were being deployed for personal convenience rather than official work.

The trip was cancelled a day before it was to begin. In a statement, BSNL said the episode did not reflect its professional values, adding that appropriate action had been initiated and fresh instructions were issued to ensure strict compliance with conduct rules.

