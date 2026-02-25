'Unacceptable and Shocking': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Slams BSNL Director Over ‘Lavish’ Prayagraj Itinerary

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File Image | ANI Photo

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has strongly reprimanded a senior Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) official after an elaborate travel itinerary for a two-day visit to Prayagraj triggered widespread criticism online.

The minister confirmed that a show-cause notice has been served to Vivek Banzal, Director (Consumer Fixed Access – CFA), giving him seven days to respond. Calling the arrangements “improper” and a breach of established norms, Scindia said the matter was “unacceptable” and “shocking,” and assured that suitable action would follow.

Banzal, a 1987-batch telecom services officer with over three decades of experience, was scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 25–26. However, a detailed 21-point travel document that surfaced on social media raised eyebrows over what many described as excessive and inappropriate use of official machinery.

Nearly 50 officials, from junior engineers to divisional-level officers, were reportedly assigned duties for the visit. The itinerary included meticulous arrangements for temple visits, a dip at the Sangam, and extensive personal comfort provisions. Items such as grooming kits, bath essentials, slippers, and even hair oil were listed, with multiple bath kits arranged and a senior officer designated to supervise post-bath logistics.

The viral document prompted sharp backlash, with critics questioning whether public resources were being deployed for personal convenience rather than official work.

The trip was cancelled a day before it was to begin. In a statement, BSNL said the episode did not reflect its professional values, adding that appropriate action had been initiated and fresh instructions were issued to ensure strict compliance with conduct rules.