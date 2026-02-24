 BSNL Director’s Prayagraj Visit Cancelled After ‘Royal Protocol’ Plan Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBSNL Director’s Prayagraj Visit Cancelled After ‘Royal Protocol’ Plan Sparks Outrage

BSNL Director’s Prayagraj Visit Cancelled After ‘Royal Protocol’ Plan Sparks Outrage

BSNL cancelled Director Vivek Banzal’s proposed Prayagraj visit after an internal document detailing elaborate arrangements involving over 50 staff went viral. The minute-by-minute protocol, including temple visits and personal comfort kits, sparked criticism over misuse of public resources. The trip was withdrawn following social media backlash.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

A detailed internal plan prepared for a senior official’s visit to Prayagraj has landed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in controversy, triggering widespread criticism on social media and ultimately leading to the cancellation of the trip.

An office order issued by a Deputy General Manager on February 19 outlined elaborate arrangements for the proposed visit of BSNL Director Vivek Banzal. The plan involved deploying over 50 staff members across two days to handle 21 separate responsibilities. Tasks ranged from coordinating transport and hospitality to organising temple visits, boat rides at the Triveni Sangam, and preparing special bathing kits containing towels, oil, combs and other personal items.

The document also mentioned arrangements for refreshments in vehicles, photography, clothing coordination, and post-bath logistics. A minute-by-minute schedule was reportedly prepared, detailing reception at Prayagraj railway station, religious visits, meals and comfort arrangements throughout the stay.

Read Also
BSNL Recruitment 2026: Notification For 120 Senior Executive Trainee Posts Out At bsnl.co.in; Check...
article-image

The extensive protocol drew sharp criticism online, with many questioning the use of public sector resources for what appeared to be a largely personal visit. The controversy was further amplified as BSNL recently reported a quarterly loss exceeding Rs 1,300 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbra Youth Avert Disaster, Stop Tanker From Dumping 22,000 Litres Toxic Chemicals In Creek
Mumbra Youth Avert Disaster, Stop Tanker From Dumping 22,000 Litres Toxic Chemicals In Creek
Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde To Lead Indian Delegation To Indonesia In Diplomatic Push
Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde To Lead Indian Delegation To Indonesia In Diplomatic Push
Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Achraf Hakimi Denies Rape Allegation, Says He Awaits Trial Calmly
Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Achraf Hakimi Denies Rape Allegation, Says He Awaits Trial Calmly
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Anticipatory Bail In POCSO Case, Moves Allahabad High Court
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Seeks Anticipatory Bail In POCSO Case, Moves Allahabad High Court

Amid mounting backlash, the director’s Prayagraj programme was cancelled within a day of the document going viral. BSNL Public Relations Officer Ashish Gupta confirmed that the visit had been withdrawn and that the issued protocol should now be treated as void, though he declined further comment.

Follow us on