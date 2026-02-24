BSNL Director’s Prayagraj Visit Cancelled After ‘Royal Protocol’ Plan Sparks Outrage

A detailed internal plan prepared for a senior official’s visit to Prayagraj has landed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in controversy, triggering widespread criticism on social media and ultimately leading to the cancellation of the trip.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An office order issued by a Deputy General Manager on February 19 outlined elaborate arrangements for the proposed visit of BSNL Director Vivek Banzal. The plan involved deploying over 50 staff members across two days to handle 21 separate responsibilities. Tasks ranged from coordinating transport and hospitality to organising temple visits, boat rides at the Triveni Sangam, and preparing special bathing kits containing towels, oil, combs and other personal items.

The document also mentioned arrangements for refreshments in vehicles, photography, clothing coordination, and post-bath logistics. A minute-by-minute schedule was reportedly prepared, detailing reception at Prayagraj railway station, religious visits, meals and comfort arrangements throughout the stay.

The extensive protocol drew sharp criticism online, with many questioning the use of public sector resources for what appeared to be a largely personal visit. The controversy was further amplified as BSNL recently reported a quarterly loss exceeding Rs 1,300 crore.

Amid mounting backlash, the director’s Prayagraj programme was cancelled within a day of the document going viral. BSNL Public Relations Officer Ashish Gupta confirmed that the visit had been withdrawn and that the issued protocol should now be treated as void, though he declined further comment.