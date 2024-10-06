'Gwalior Receives Two Gifts; First International Cricket Match, New MEMU Train,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (WATCH) | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed his happiness over Gwalior getting its first international cricket match and MEMU train gifts to the city.

Gwalior is all set to host its first international cricket match between India and Bangladesh today and also received another gift, a new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train, which will improve connectivity and make travel more convenient for residents and visitors alike.

"Today Gwalior is getting two gifts. The first international cricket match will be played in Gwalior today at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. Today for the first time, Gwalior is getting a T20 match, and it is going to create history. Yesterday I also inspected the stadium, and it looks good," Scindia told reporters.

"Today Gwalior is getting two gifts. The first international cricket match will be played in Gwalior today at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. Today for the first time, Gwalior is getting a T20 match, and it is going to create history. Yesterday I also inspected the stadium, and it looks good,"

Talking about the MEMU train, he said that it was his father's dream was to convert the narrow gauge train from Gwalior to Sheopur into a broad gauge.

"My father's dream was to convert the narrow gauge train from Gwalior to Sheopur into a broad gauge. Today we are inaugurating the MEMU train, and it should take full shape as soon as possible. My effort is that it should go to Sheopur and then to Kota," he added.

The Union Minister earlier said that the capacity of the Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium is 30,000.

The Union Minister earlier said that the capacity of the Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium is 30,000.

The newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium stands ready to welcome fans and players, promising an exhilarating match between the two cricketing nations.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany him will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

On security arrangements ahead of the T-20 series between India & Bangladesh, IG Gwalior Arvind Saxena says, "There are 4 Superintendent of Police level officers, in addition to this, 8 Additional level officers...There are STF units in 11 different…"

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added to the team as seamers.

The first match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6, followed by the second and third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.