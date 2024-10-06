India Vs Bangladesh T20: Will the Heat Or The Game Steal The Spotlight? | Sportskeeda

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior’s brand-new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium is set to come alive on Sunday as India, the reigning world champions, take on Bangladesh in the opening match of a thrilling three-match T20 series. With tickets completely sold out, nearly 30,000 passionate fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an electrifying contest.

This match not only marks Gwalior's re-entry into international cricket after over a decade but also India’s first home game since their triumphant return from the Caribbean as World Champions. The city's cricketing faithful are buzzing with excitement, ready to cheer their team to victory.However, while the energy in the city is undeniable, fans might face some hurdles on their way to the action.

The new stadium, located nearly 12 kilometres away from the iconic Roop Singh Stadium, presents a logistical challenge for those travelling from the city centre. Roop Singh, which sits conveniently near Gwalior Railway Station, offered easy access, but the new venue is a different story. To add to the difficulties, the temperature is expected to reach a sweltering 34°C, making the journey even more gruelling for fans.

Yet, despite these obstacles, Gwalior's cricket enthusiasts are undeterred. Determined to witness history in the making, they’re ready to brave both the traffic and the heat. With the crowd's energy expected to mirror the intensity of the match, all eyes will be on the field and the skies, as everyone hopes the weather doesn’t play spoilsport.As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated clash, the question remains: Will the weather hold, or will the heat take centre stage? Fans are ready for an unforgettable Sunday showdown, no matter what.