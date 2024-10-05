IND vs BAN T20Is: Blow For Team India As Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of Series With Back Injury, Tilak Varma Named Replacement

The Indian team management on Saturday announced that Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the 3 T20Is against Bangladesh due to a back injury and Tilak Varma has been named as his replacement in the squad.

Varma will join Team India in Gwalior on Sunday morning before the series opener at the Scindia Stadium in the evening.

India captain Suryakyumar Yadav also informed that wicketkeeper Sanju Samson will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma in the first T20I on October 6.

Mayank Yadav to debut on Sunday?

Surya however, did not reveal whether uncapped pacer Mayank Yadav will make his debut in the series opener or not. Yadav had impressed the entire cricketing fraternity with his pace and accuracy for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

"The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that x factor and others as well. I have not played in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make.

"We were discussing the team just now. If you asked me 10 minutes later I would have told you whether he would play or not. But surely he has that extra pace. Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on both international and domestic circuit," said Surya.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.