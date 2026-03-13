 MP LPG Crisis: Over 100 Cylinders Seized In Raids On Black Marketing At Four Locations In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP LPG Crisis: Over 100 Cylinders Seized In Raids On Black Marketing At Four Locations In Chhatarpur

MP LPG Crisis: Over 100 Cylinders Seized In Raids On Black Marketing At Four Locations In Chhatarpur

A total of 122 LPG cylinders were seized during raids against illegal storage and black marketing in Chhatarpur district. The district administration conducted inspections at four locations in Chandranagar and Bamitha areas. Officials found cylinders stored beyond the permitted limit and also detected domestic cylinders being used for commercial purposes during the action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 122 LPG cylinders were seized during raids against illegal storage and black marketing in Chhatarpur district on Friday.

The action was carried out by the district administration at four locations in Chandranagar and Bamitha areas.

The raids were conducted by a joint team of the revenue and food departments under the direction of in-charge Collector and District Panchayat CEO Namah Shivay Arjaria.

According to officials, the administration had received information about illegal storage of LPG cylinders in the area. After this, a special inspection team was formed to check several suspected locations.

The team first inspected the warehouse of Chandranagar Indane Gas Agency. During the inspection, officials found cylinders stored in numbers higher than the permitted limit. The team found 71 cylinders of 14 kg, 2 cylinders of 19 kg, 11 cylinders of 5 kg and 13 cylinders of 10 kg stored beyond the allowed quantity. A total of 97 cylinders were seized from the warehouse during the action.

In another inspection, officials searched the house of Rajendra Gupta in Chandranagar. During the check, 10 cylinders of 5 kg were found stored illegally at the residence. These cylinders were also seized by the authorities.

The team also inspected a commercial shop named Aditi Sweets. During the inspection, officials found five domestic LPG cylinders being used for commercial purposes. These cylinders were also seized during the raid.

Read Also
MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Plays Cricket At Gwalior's Roop Singh Stadium -- VIDEO
article-image

Meanwhile, in Bamitha area, officials inspected a shop belonging to Anil Gupta, also known as Ravi Gupta. During the inspection, 10 cylinders of different categories and gas refilling equipment were found stored illegally. The administration seized the cylinders and the equipment from the shop.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,836 Crore To 1.25 Crore Ladli Behnas In Gwalior; Inaugurates...
article-image

The inspection team included Naib Tehsildar Supriya Bagri, Assistant Supply Officer Jitendra Barman and Junior Supply Officer Rishi Sharma.

Officials said that such actions will continue to prevent illegal storage and black marketing of LPG cylinders in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on