MP News: FSA, Crime Branch Raid Spice Factory In Jabalpur; Seize 80 Kg Masala Adulterated With Semolina

MP News: FSA, Crime Branch Raid Spice Factory; Seize 80 Kilograms Of Masala In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration along with the Crime Branch, conducted a raid at a spice manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Mukadamganj area of Jabalpur. The team seized around 80 kg of garam masala.

Preliminary checks suggest that the masala may have been adulterated with rajgira (amaranth) and suji (semolina).

The samples of the seized material have been sent to Bhopal for testing.

The raid was carried out under the instructions of Jabalpur Collector, following a tip-off from the Crime Branch.

Officials inspected the ‘New Grih Udyog’ unit and suspected adulteration in the packed garam masala. They also raised concerns about the use of bay leaves, mace and cinnamon.

Samples were collected on the spot, and the remaining 80 kg of masala was seized.

After the laboratory report from the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal, action will be taken against the business under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the operation, Crime Branch officials, including Sub-Inspector Ravi Pandey and Head Constable Anand Tiwari, were present along with the food safety team.

140 Anganwadi food bags seized in illegal storage raid

Just 4 days ago, on March 16, 140 take-home food bags meant for Anganwadi beneficiaries were seized from a warehouse in Kariyapathar following a tip-off.

The raid, conducted on March 12 by Women and Child Development (WCD) officials under Ghampaur police station jurisdiction, revealed that the government-supplied nutritional food was being illegally stored in a portion of the warehouse.