MP News: 46 LPG Cylinders Seized In Joint Raid In Jabalpur; Accused Booked | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 46 LPG cylinders were seized in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur amid the crisis under a joint operation of administration, food department and police, on Friday.

According to information, the raid was carried out in the Adhartal police station area. Officials recovered 8 filled cylinders, 32 empty cylinders and 4 commercial cylinders from the premises and the accused was identified as Pradeep Sahu.

Authorities said the cylinders were allegedly stored illegally in a residential area, posing a serious safety risk.

The action was led by Naib Tehsildar Neelu Bagdi and Assistant Food Officer Rajdhar Saket, along with officials from the revenue department and police.

Sampat Upadhyay said some precautionary steps have been taken regarding gas supply in view of current global conditions.

He clarified that domestic LPG supply is continuing normally, while the supply of commercial cylinders has been restricted except for essential services, as per guidelines issued by the central and state governments.

He added that recently many consumers faced technical issues on the gas booking portal due to a sudden increase in bookings, which created pressure on the system. Efforts are being made to resolve the issue soon.

Police also warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in black marketing or hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Officials said offenders may face action under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, under which accused can be detained for up to six months without an FIR, similar to preventive detention laws.

Authorities said special teams of police and administrative officers have been formed to monitor such activities at the district level.

A meeting was also held with representatives of major gas companies including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, who informed that there is no shortage of LPG supply.

Police have appealed to residents not to believe rumours and to report any hoarding or illegal sale of LPG cylinders to the police control room for strict action.