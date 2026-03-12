Bhopal News: LPG Crisis Triggers Induction Buying Spree In City

Bhopal News: Chain Restaurants Shift To Electric Cooking Amid LPG Crisis |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders continues to disrupt the city’s food industry, several major restaurant chains and hotels have begun shifting kitchen operations to electric cooking appliances from Thursday.

However, allegations have surfaced that some restaurants are still purchasing LPG cylinders through black market to keep kitchens running.

Well-known eateries such as SagarGaire Fast Food, Manohar Dairy & Restaurant, and outlets operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board have started moving a significant part of food preparation to induction stoves and other electric appliances.

Sunil Ganguly, kitchen manager at Manohar Dairy, said the restaurant now prepares many items on induction stoves due to the shortage of commercial LPG.“Certain dishes, like Chinese fast food, still require open flame, so those continue to be cooked on gas. Currently, we have LPG stock for about three to four days,” he said.

Similarly, SagarGaire installed new electric dosa makers at its outlets on Thursday. Owner DolrajGaire said the chain is gradually shifting most production to electric cooking.“Around 60% of our work is already on induction stoves. Another 10–20% will shift in the next few days once we get more units. Our entire commercial production is gradually moving towards electric cooking,” he said.

Restaurants support black marketing

Despite these efforts, some small vendors allege that several restaurants are still sourcing LPG cylinders through illegal channels. Bhagwan Gupta, a food cart owner at MP Nagar, claimed he was offered a domestic LPG cylinder for Rs 2,000 and a 19-kg commercial cylinder for Rs 4,000 by a black-market supplier.

“He told me many major and mid-level restaurants in MP Nagar have already purchased cylinders from him,” Gupta said, adding that he refused the offer.

Officials claim adequate stock

District Supply Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon said the administration currently holds about 3,200 metric tonnes of LPG. The city consumes 10,000–15,000 cylinders daily, meaning the available stock is sufficient for roughly six days.

Jadon said that 45 LPG gas agencies operate in the city and more supplies are expected soon. He said strict action is being taken against black marketing and warned that anyone involved in illegal trading of LPG cylinders will face legal consequences.