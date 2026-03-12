Bhopal News: 'Shifted 60% Cooking To Induction Cooktops Amid LPG Crisis,’ Says City’s Popular Fast Food Chain Owner -- VIDEO | X / ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders, several food outlets in Bhopal have started using induction stoves for cooking.

A video showing a popular fast food chain Sagar Gaire using induction cooktops instead of traditional gas stoves surfaced on social media on Thursday.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Inductions are being used at Sagar Gaire Fast Food, instead of the traditional cooking methods, amid the reports of a commercial LPG cylinder shortage. pic.twitter.com/X3UoCZAWNo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Regarding the matter, the owner of Sagar Gaire Fast Food, Dolraj Gaire, said, "We are trying to make it work using induction. Around 60% of our work is already being done on induction stoves, and the remaining 10 - 20% will be managed in the next couple of days once we get more induction units. Our entire commercial production is shifting to induction, and our chefs and executives are fully engaged in managing the operations..."

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Dolraj Gaire, owner of Sagar Gaire Fast Food, says, "... We are trying to make it work in induction. We have already done 60% of our work in induction, and the remaining 10-20% will be solved in a couple of days once we get induction... Our entire… https://t.co/GlIbNnkClT pic.twitter.com/AL8T6sdRTe — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

The switch has been made to continue preparing and serving food as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders is said to remain limited.

Restaurant staff said that using induction stoves is helping them manage the operations until the LPG supply gets back to normal.

The temporary change has allowed the outlet to keep serving customers without major disruption.

The impact of the escalating tensions in the #MiddleEast is now being felt in everyday businesses. At Sagar Gaire Fast Food in #Bhopal, #induction stoves are being used instead of traditional gas burners amid reports of a shortage of commercial #LPGcylinders. #MiddleEastWar2026 pic.twitter.com/ZyFoQJc5ag — News9 (@News9Tweets) March 12, 2026

7k food stalls may shut

Notably, the major shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has created serious problems for Bhopal’s food industry.

Around 7k food stalls, carts, kiosks and small eateries facing the possibility of shutting down within the next 48 hours.

The supply crunch has disrupted the entire food ecosystem, affecting street vendors, tiffin services, restaurants and hotels, all of which rely heavily on commercial LPG for daily cooking.

Due to the shortage, traders say nearly 50 per cent of restaurants are considering suspending their online food delivery services, as preparing food on a large scale has become difficult.

However, gas distributors have clarified that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders remains normal.

Officials have urged residents not to panic or make unnecessary bookings, assuring that household cylinder deliveries will continue as scheduled.